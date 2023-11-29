Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.46% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 786.0% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Performance

IOCT stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.14. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $27.30.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

