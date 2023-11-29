Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as high as $0.06. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 14,730 shares trading hands.

Intellipharmaceutics International Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF – Get Free Report) (TSE:I) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

About Intellipharmaceutics International

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

