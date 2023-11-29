International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $85.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Societe Generale cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.59. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

