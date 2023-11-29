Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the October 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VPV opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $10.58.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0278 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Insider Transactions at Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $209,387.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,430,269 shares in the company, valued at $23,063,252.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPV. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

