Investors Buy High Volume of Newmont Call Options (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 124,169 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 355% compared to the typical volume of 27,266 call options.

Newmont Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.18.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.34%.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Newmont

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 242.2% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.