IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Holdings Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of IonQ worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 29.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,348 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth approximately $660,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 26.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 246.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in IonQ by 33.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 19,397 shares during the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IonQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IonQ from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IonQ from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

IonQ Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 681.33%. The business had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

IonQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.