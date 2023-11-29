iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decrease of 49.7% from the October 31st total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,056,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,295,000 after buying an additional 1,493,448 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 476,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 107,032 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,925,000 after purchasing an additional 90,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 312,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SUSL stock opened at $80.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $64.98 and a 12 month high of $80.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.93.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.