Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Given a C$45.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$45.00 target price on Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$38.66.

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

Jamieson Wellness Increases Dividend

Shares of JWEL opened at C$29.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.56. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$22.10 and a one year high of C$37.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Jamieson Wellness’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Jamieson Wellness’s payout ratio is 68.47%.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products including vitamins, herbal and mineral nutritional supplements for humans in Canada, the United States of America, and internationally. It operates through Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners segments.

