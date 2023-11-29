JNBA Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $382.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $383.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

