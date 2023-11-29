Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Kadant worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 13.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 568,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,444,000 after acquiring an additional 66,701 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,399,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 521.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,421,000 after buying an additional 34,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 232.9% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KAI opened at $259.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.04. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.02 and a fifty-two week high of $266.34.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $244.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kadant in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Kadant news, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $432,198.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $377,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael C. Colwell sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total value of $432,198.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Andrew Blanchard sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $38,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,863 shares of company stock worth $1,511,506 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

