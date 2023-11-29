Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.70

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.70 and traded as high as $18.20. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 1,444 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $49.84 million for the quarter.

In related news, VP Elizabeth D. Phillips sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $27,340.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,454.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 32.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

