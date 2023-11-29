Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KGC. StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a negative rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.84.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $5.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $718,851,000 after buying an additional 4,529,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,190 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $167,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,001,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,898,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,079,000 after purchasing an additional 245,265 shares during the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

