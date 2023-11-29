L.M. Kohn & Company Has $11.45 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.3% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,784,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,263,591,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $147.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.48, for a total value of $557,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,316 shares in the company, valued at $73,410,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,019 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

