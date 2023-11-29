Lancashire (LON:LRE) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $592.17

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 592.17 ($7.48) and traded as high as GBX 662.75 ($8.37). Lancashire shares last traded at GBX 648 ($8.18), with a volume of 448,586 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 800 ($10.10) to GBX 825 ($10.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 715 ($9.03) to GBX 750 ($9.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lancashire from GBX 770 ($9.73) to GBX 800 ($10.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.04) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 734.29 ($9.27).

Get Lancashire alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lancashire

Lancashire Price Performance

Lancashire Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,542.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 405.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 597.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 592.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 6.27%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,857.14%.

Lancashire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.