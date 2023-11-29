Landaas & Co. WI ADV Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.5% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,530,817 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,034,804,000 after buying an additional 8,641,093 shares during the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 569,009 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $193,770,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $382.70 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $383.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.84.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSFT

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.