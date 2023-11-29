Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 615 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,939 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $382.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $383.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.84.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

