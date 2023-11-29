Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Lee Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LEE opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.21. Lee Enterprises has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.77.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lee Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEE. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 44.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.