Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $224.68

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 224.68 ($2.84) and traded as high as GBX 229.50 ($2.90). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 225.20 ($2.84), with a volume of 10,221,983 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.17) to GBX 333 ($4.21) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 319.60 ($4.04).
In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £2,432.93 ($3,073.05). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,321 shares of company stock valued at $505,817. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.
