LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised LendingClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Compass Point decreased their price target on LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.94.

LendingClub Stock Performance

NYSE:LC opened at $6.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.66 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Research analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LendingClub

In other LendingClub news, Director John C. Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 183,667 shares in the company, valued at $960,578.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 526.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,884,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,497,000 after buying an additional 1,583,882 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,527 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in LendingClub by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,522,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LendingClub by 348.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after buying an additional 905,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

