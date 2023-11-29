Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.
In other news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega acquired 454,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.
