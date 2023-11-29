LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the October 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of LianBio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LianBio in the third quarter worth $25,000. 22NW LP boosted its position in shares of LianBio by 1,466.1% during the 3rd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 2,211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,455 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LianBio by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 38,808 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in LianBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in LianBio by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 357,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 178,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

LianBio Stock Performance

Shares of LIAN stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. LianBio has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $434.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of LianBio from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

Further Reading

