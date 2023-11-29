Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Liberty Energy worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 137.9% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,040,295.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 796,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,149,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 63,010 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $1,040,295.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 796,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,149,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 315,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,802,999 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.04. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $21.25.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

