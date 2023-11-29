Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.61.

LAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight Capital set a $16.50 price target on Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after buying an additional 74,648 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $325,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

