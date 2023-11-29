Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.78) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE LYG opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,959,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 1,049,282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,057,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter worth $502,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 945,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 38,457 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

