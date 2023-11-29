Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Shares of Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.54. Loop Industries shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 6,689 shares trading hands.
Loop Industries Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $162.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Loop Industries had a negative return on equity of 61.75% and a negative net margin of 6,151.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Loop Industries, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Industries
Loop Industries Company Profile
Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.
Featured Stories
