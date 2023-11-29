Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Mining from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$8.40 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight Capital upgraded Lundin Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.15.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.74. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$7.35 and a 1 year high of C$11.93.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of C$1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.0990099 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

