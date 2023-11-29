LZG International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LZGI) Short Interest Update

LZG International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the October 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
LZG International Stock Performance
LZGI opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. LZG International has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.55.
LZG International Company Profile
