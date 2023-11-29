LZG International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LZGI) Short Interest Update

LZG International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LZGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the October 31st total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LZG International Stock Performance

LZGI opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. LZG International has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.55.

LZG International Company Profile

LZG International, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence (AI) solutions company. The company offers AI solutions to empower the enterprise stars of tomorrow. Its technologies and advanced data services transform continuous learning, narrative reasoning, language models, and cloud and blockchain technologies into auditable, explainable, and easy to integrate AI solutions.

