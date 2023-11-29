Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.72

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.72 and traded as high as C$7.85. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$7.80, with a volume of 6,323 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of C$446.78 million, a P/E ratio of -41.05, a P/E/G ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.72.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. Magellan Aerospace had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of C$213.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.6804124 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Magellan Aerospace’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

