Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 4,261,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 664% from the average daily volume of 557,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.
Maison Solutions Trading Up 13.8 %
About Maison Solutions
Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.
