mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.62

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.62 and traded as high as C$4.12. mdf commerce shares last traded at C$3.96, with a volume of 37,670 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$5.50 target price on mdf commerce and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Report on mdf commerce

mdf commerce Trading Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.12 million, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.49.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$30.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.45 million. mdf commerce had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that mdf commerce inc. will post 0.0154 earnings per share for the current year.

mdf commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include ecommerce, eprocurement, and emarketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.