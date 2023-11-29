MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MEG. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.77.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$25.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.01. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$16.46 and a 12 month high of C$28.42. The stock has a market cap of C$7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.92.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.09). MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. As a group, analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 2.9756098 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

