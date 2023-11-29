MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to C$30.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.77.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$25.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.92. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$16.46 and a 12-month high of C$28.42.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.9756098 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

