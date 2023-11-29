Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MRUS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.60.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. Merus has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Merus by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,320,000 after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in Merus by 27.9% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Merus by 9.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,885,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in Merus by 90.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,996,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,084,000 after buying an additional 945,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Merus by 23.2% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,901,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,834,000 after buying an additional 358,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

