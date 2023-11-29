MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC) Trading Up 3.5%

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:MXC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 38.80 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 38.80 ($0.49). Approximately 10,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 13,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.47).

MGC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.75 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 12.74.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited provides phytomedicines worldwide. The company produces and supplies medicinal cannabis products; and non-cannabis phytomedicines. Its principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase III clinical trial for the symptomatic treatment of early COVID-19; CannEpil, a phase IIb cannabis-based therapy for drug-resistant Epilepsy; and CogniCann that is in phase II clinical trial for the symptomatic relief of Dementia.

Featured Articles

