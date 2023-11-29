Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Washburn Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.1% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.84.

MSFT opened at $382.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $383.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $342.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

