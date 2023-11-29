Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,807 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 29,789.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,477,000 after buying an additional 16,515,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $432.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.84.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $382.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $383.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $342.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

