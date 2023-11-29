Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,036 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.4% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.2% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.84.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $382.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.36. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $383.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

