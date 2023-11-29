Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.5% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 880.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 29.1% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.4% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 10,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $745,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $382.70 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $383.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.36.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $411.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.84.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

