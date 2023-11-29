Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,840 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of Triumph Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 880.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 29.1% during the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.4% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV raised its position in Microsoft by 6.7% during the second quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 10,069 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $745,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $382.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $383.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.36.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.84.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

