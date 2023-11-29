Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,069 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $382.70 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $383.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.84.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

