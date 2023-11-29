Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 261.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter worth $50,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 45.5% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 539.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.48.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $17.04 on Wednesday. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average is $16.19.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.