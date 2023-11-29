Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Price Target Cut to $12.50 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVO

Mission Produce Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVO opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $599.59 million, a PE ratio of -12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.97 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mission Produce

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $3,003,339.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,438.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Produce

(Get Free Report)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.