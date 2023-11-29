Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $736.39

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $736.39 and traded as high as $750.95. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $732.90, with a volume of 2,583 shares changing hands.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $733.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $736.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.83.
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $18.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.34 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 7.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 84.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.
Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as an investment and trading company worldwide. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and parts; steel processing, maintenance, and recycling activities; investment, development, and trading of mineral and metal resources, as well as resource recycling and industrial developing solutions; and upstream development, logistics, and trading of energy resources, such as natural gas/LNG, oil, coal, and uranium.
