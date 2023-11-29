Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 408.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,461 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBLY. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Mobileye Global by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,732,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 37.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,071 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,304,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,203,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -521.06. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $1,000,093.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MBLY shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

