Morgan Stanley Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $71.50

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.50 to $71.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $76.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $78.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. The firm has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $537,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,452,278.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,390 shares of company stock worth $10,027,513 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile



Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

