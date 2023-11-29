Morgan Stanley Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $13.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JWN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.06.

Nordstrom Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.00. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nordstrom news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 22.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Nordstrom by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 41,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Nordstrom by 13.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

