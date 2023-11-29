Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Lowered to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Societe Generale currently has $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MS. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $76.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.22. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after acquiring an additional 913,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,559 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

