Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.83

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.83 and traded as high as $42.02. Mueller Industries shares last traded at $40.61, with a volume of 393,123 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $819.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Mueller Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $397,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,635.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $397,192.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,274,635.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at $45,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

