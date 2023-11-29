Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,120 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.06% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

MWA stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $16.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.064 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,439.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $26,266.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,439.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 13,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $173,558.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,133,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

