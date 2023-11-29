Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $57.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.55.

MUR opened at $42.72 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $48.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 7,940.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

